Jury deliberations begin in Bankman-Fried fraud trial

STORY: The jury in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial started deliberating today after a month-long trial in which the 31-year-old former billionaire was accused of stealing billions of dollars from customers in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

It's not clear how long the jury will be out.

They have to reach a unanimous decision on each of the counts Bankman-Fried faces in order to reach a verdict.

The judge, Lewis Kaplan, has said they can stay on Thursday until 8:15 p.m. if they want to, but there's no guarantee they'll want to. And they're off on Friday, so deliberations could extend into next week.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty. He took the stand in his own defense and essentially said that he regretted many mistakes he made while running FTX, such as not building out a risk management department, but that he never intended to steal customer funds or commit fraud.

In a rebuttal argument this morning, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon urged the jury to reject that explanation.

She compared it to someone robbing a jewelry store and then trying to justify their actions by saying there was no security guard.