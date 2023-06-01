Jury deadlocked in Maryland Russian spy trial, mistrial declared

A federal judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the spy trial of married Maryland doctors accused of trying to be Russian assets. The judge read from a jury note that one of the jurors "believes the defendants were entrapped and 11 believe the defendants were not entrapped and we could not get beyond that." The judge said the jury's note is unequivocal, saying the jury is deadlocked: "I'm going to declare a mistrial and dismiss the jury."