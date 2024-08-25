Jurickson Profar's game-tying two-run homer (21)
Jurickson Profar lines a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game at 2-2
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris died after battling an acute illness that required hospitalization. He was 70 years old.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
The 2024 college football season is here.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.