Jurickson Profar scores Manny Machado with single
Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
Recently he noticed a curious bump that was hindering his swing and causing some discomfort.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
A for effort, D for execution.
Jake Allen loved being a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The hockey-mad market, the crackling Bell Centre on a Saturday night, the Original Six franchise's iconic logo. The 33-year-old goaltender is also realistic. With the Canadiens still in full rebuild mode — and two young netminders in Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ready for more playing time — Allen could see the writing on the wall. Desperate for help in their own crease, the New Jersey Devils asked Montreal about the veteran's ava
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Will four QBs be taken in the top four picks for the first time ever in NFL draft history? Our latest 2024 NFL mock draft says yes, thanks to a trade.
TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period. The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators. The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in Decemb
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ivan Fedotov has had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow, a move that could potentially pave the way for him to join the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. CSKA announced the abrupt termination Thursday with one year remaining on it, saying it keeps his KHL rights and “the club thanks Ivan Fedotov and wishes him good luck in further career.” Messages sent to Fedotov's agent and Flyers general manager Danny Briere seeking comment were not immediately returned. Fedot
Anderson has been hosting "SportsCenter" since 1999.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and reliever Erik Swanson will start the season on the injured list and are expected to be joined by starting pitcher Alex Manoah. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday he is hopeful Romano and Swanson could be back within a month. Romano has a right elbow injury, while Swanson is out with right forearm inflammation. “They both look great,” Atkins said. “They’re recovering well. They feel strong. Barring the setbac
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
The Iowa Hawkeyes star is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 15