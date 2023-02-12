Jurgen Klopp has to be trusted to rebuild Liverpool squad, says Ian Rush

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp has to be trusted to rebuild a squad which is approaching the end of its natural life cycle. Performances have dropped off significantly since last season's quadruple-chasing efforts saw the side finish with two trophies. But the exit from both those domestic cups plus falling well off the pace in the race for the top four - combined with some lengthy injuries - have highlighted the cracks which have appeared in an ageing squad.