Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool transfer policy as top-four rivals spend big

CHICAGO (AP) — Joining Olympian Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in what could be a high-scoring trio appealed to DeMar DeRozan. He is thrilled to get to play alongside fellow newcomer Lonzo Ball, too. He sees a team poised to make a jump, and that explains why the Chicago Bulls were an attractive destination. “Every guy, when I look at their roster, has a chip on their shoulders," DeRozan said. “Vuc, since college, I know the type of player he is, how bad he wants to win. Zach wanting to be on th