Jupiter Sees Blustery Conditions as Nicole Approaches Florida Coastline
High winds and large, choppy waves were seen along the Florida coastline on Wednesday, November 9, as the area braced for Tropical Storm Nicole.
Footage capture by Twitter user @kellycooperr4 shows blustery conditions on Juno Beach in Jupiter on Wednesday afternoon.
The storm was forecast to bring hurricane conditions to east-central Florida and parts of the southeastern coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @kellycooperr4 via Storyful