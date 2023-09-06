Jupiter residents speak out against creating a Jupiter Fire Rescue

CBC

RCMP say it's okay to post photos of your child's first day of school... as long as you don't include too much information. (Sylvan Lake RCMP)P.E.I. RCMP are advising parents to think twice before posting back-to-school pictures of their children online.Photos including a banner with a child's name, age, grade and school tend to pop up on social media feeds around this time of the year.The practice may seem like a harmless way to celebrate a milestone, but RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says it's not wit