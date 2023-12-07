Jupiter mother accused of locking son in a box expected in court Friday
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann of the Toronto Police Service.In a news release Wednesday, police said they are seeking four suspects — three men and one woman — in the assault of the officer and retail robbery.Police said the four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue ne
Two men were charged with the murder of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in a court in Roseau, Dominica Wednesday morning.Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder briefly appeared in the courtroom, both in handcuffs. Snyder appeared to have severe burns on his arm and leg. Neither entered a plea.The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found in a burnt-out car last Friday in Dominica, the Caribbean island nation where the couple had lived since 1997.Lehrer, origi
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
She parked her car next to Michigan cops who were there for the event.
A Surrey RCMP officer abused his power to search police databases for information on a troubled 19-year-old sex worker and her mother, then appeared at their home under false pretences to pursue a sexual relationship with the teenager, a B.C. court heard Wednesday.When they first met in 2014, Cpl. Peter Leckie knew the young woman had recently experienced the murder of her father, a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and entry into the sex trade, she said in a victim impact statement."
The 51-year-old California man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and was sentenced to prison after threatening a former guest at his mother's Airbnb in 2020.
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
Bystanders grabbed the accused would-be robber until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
He held a weapon to one woman during the rape in New Mexico, prosecutors say.
The adoptive parents’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied.
Rare criminal charges laid against two 12-year-old girls are prompting questions about safety on Edmonton's transit system.Two 12-year-old girls have been charged with aggravated assault following a violent attack at an Edmonton transit station late last month that left a woman in critical condition, police said in a news release Monday.The 55-year-old victim, who police say was "assaulted to the point of unconsciousness" on the Coliseum LRT platform, remains in hospital with significant head an
A retired Roman Catholic priest on P.E.I. has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a teenage boy in the 1990s.Maurice Joseph Praught, 70, entered the plea in a Charlottetown courtroom Tuesday morning. He was arrested in 2022 following an RCMP investigation after the Diocese of Charlottetown reported the allegations to police. He was initially charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault, but the
A Thunder Bay police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an investigation that lasted about two years. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released news of the charges against Staff Sgt. Mike Dimini on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation focused on incidents that allegedly occurred in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.Dimini has been released from custody and is set to appear in court in January. In April 2022, fo
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, Shane James, 34, also had been confronted by deputies for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference in the San Antonio area. But deputies did not ar
The House speaker offered a remarkable statement in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
She was found inside her truck, with the engine still running, investigators said.
The trial to determine what damages former President Donald Trump's personal attorney will have to pay the two women is set to start Monday.
He is alleged to have links to Christian extremists who killed two police officers and another man.
Calgary outreach worker Chaz Smith and his team of volunteers have been distributing food, clothes and referrals for services to the city's unhoused for nine years.The founder of BeTheChangeYYC says most of those facing homelessness during that time have been Caucasian or Indigenous. But these days, he's noticing more newcomer faces."It's very easy to spot newcomers because the accent, the language barrier are very real.… I feel so bad folks are coming here from all over, and then they find that
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund