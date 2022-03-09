Jupiter to hold two run-off elections

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.
In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.
Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?
The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.
The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.
The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!
Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.
The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."
Dmitri Khristich wants the West to do more to help Ukraine.
Sometimes you have no choice but to pull a slide tackle on a hockey rink.
Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b
FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea
The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu
Taiwan will cut two years worth of funding for Olympic speed skater Huang Yu-ting after she was pictured wearing a China uniform.
Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.