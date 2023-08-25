Jupiter Christian spoils Oxbridge's return to varsity football

The Canadian Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced Wednesday he is stepping away from football. The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft. “I've been searching my heart for what to do,” Davis wrote in his announcement on his Instagram page. “And I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.” Davis did not use the wor