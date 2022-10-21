Jupiter Christian football closes out the regular season with a win
Jupiter Christian football closes out the regular season with a win over Tradition Prep - 56-0.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two
EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e
Trevor Hofbauer had nearly a four-second lead over fellow Canadian runner Rory Linkletter through 26 kilometres of Sunday's Toronto Waterfront Marathon when he felt a stomach cramp. Focused on his breathing, he took it one step at a time and fortunately it quickly subsided. "It's easy to overreact and hit the brakes," he said hours later in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "Thankfully, it worked out." It sure did as the native of Burnaby, B.C., cruised to a second straight victory and third of
CALGARY — The Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced its newest franchise on Wednesday — the Calgary Surge. The team, which was formerly based out of Guelph, Ont., and known as the Nighthawks, will officially take the court at WinSport Event Centre in the upcoming 2023 season. Calgary's name was decided on by an online grassroots campaign which resulted in Surge being chosen. The team logo is that of a hawk and — with an effort to maintain Calgary's sports market tradition — its colours wil
Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.
If Hockey Canada is going to truly change its culture then it must break from its old governance processes, say three experts. Brock McGillis, an inclusion advocate who played professional hockey, said on Monday that he is concerned that Hockey Canada will once again get mired in old thinking if it doesn't radically change how it appoints its new board of directors. Hockey Canada announced on Saturday its intention to follow the recommendations set out in an interim report by former Supreme Cour
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
CALGARY — Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo (3-1-0) which completed a sweep of Alberta having beaten the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday. Eric Comrie made 40 saves in the win. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov replied for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 sho
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton discusses his opening night performance, checking in and hearing the crowd roar and more.
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,
EDMONTON — Eric Comrie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Buffalo Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 NHL victory on Tuesday. Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and J.J. Peterka scored for the Sabres (2-1-0). Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded for the Oilers (1-2-0) who have trailed by at least two goals in each of their three games this season. The Sabres started the scoring four minutes into the opening period on a four-on-thr
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk's slap shot from the right side momentarily froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and nicked off the post to go in. It was Pionk's first career overtime goal. “Shoot hard in case you hit the puck,” the defenseman cracked. "I was going far side. I got a little lucky, but it was a good shot.