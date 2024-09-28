Junior Caminero's two-run homer (6)
Junior Caminero belts a two-run home run to left field, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
Junior Caminero belts a two-run home run to left field, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
No. 6 Ole Miss lost its first game of the season, getting upset at home in its SEC opener by Kentucky.
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo in Saturday four-ball play.
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 matching with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike McDaniel announced.
The biggest game of the season is upon us.
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Beyond founding the 50/50 club, the Dodgers' star has put together arguably the best season ever by a leadoff hitter and the best ever by a DH.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
With the White Sox losing their 121st game, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Thorns and the Canadian national team, retired from international play last year.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's starting lineup.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon is here with your Week 4 viewing guide.
Franco has been away from the Rays since allegations surfaced in August 2023.
With the victory, the Yankees secured the division, a top-two seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the ALDS.
The Giants and Cowboys each lost a star due to injury.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 4. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 4 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.