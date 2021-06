The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown. “I attribute it to just not being as good or as sharp as I wanted to be. It’s as simple as that," Cole said Tuesday before the Yankees began a three-game series at Minnesota. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson,