Juneteenth Parade Takes Place in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta residents took part in a parade held for the federal holiday of Juneteenth on June 19.

President Joe Biden signed the bill in June 2021 declaring the date a federal holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, were informed by General Gordon Granger of the end of slavery in the United States, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

These videos posted to Instagram by Ashley Quinn Kibby shows a marching band and dancers taking part in the day’s parade. Credit: Ashley Quinn Kibby via Storyful