Juneteenth celebration in Sacramento calls on people to continue to fight for racial equality

From coast to coast, thousands marched in big cities to mark Juneteenth -- a turning point in racial equality in United States history. It was on June 19, 1865, that slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned through Union Soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger they were free, even though President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two and a half years earlier. Dozens gathered in Sacramento to mark the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad