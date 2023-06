More than 150 Black-owned restaurants, businesses, entertainers and more will celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. "We're trying to commemorate freedom, celebrate where we are right now, and where we are going forward," said R.O.C. the Block event curator Bolaji Ajike. The family-friendly event runs 3 -9 p.m. and will be held in Parking Lots 3 & 4 outside the stadium.