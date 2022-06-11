June 10 high school sports playoff highlights
Highlights from baseball and softball.
Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr
By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in
Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.
QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing
MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of
Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.
MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve
Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.
The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,
Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.
NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.
HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast
Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.