'The Jump Was So Damn High': Dolphin Breaches Towards Australian Deckhand

A pod of playful dolphins raced a boat and showed off their jumping skill off the coast of North Queensland, Australia, to a deckhand on private boat sailing in waters near the Whitsundays.

Blake Chisholm filmed a video that showed several dolphins swimming in line in front of the boat and a dolphin breaching out of the water coming close to him.

“The jump was so damn high, if I reached out I could have touched it! "Chisholm told Storyful.

Chisholm said he started filming when he found out that the group of dolphins were heading toward the boat. Credit: Blake Chisholm via Storyful