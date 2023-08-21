'Jump ball' on whether Fed hikes rates in Sept. -strategist

STORY: Many investors believe the Fed's 25-basis-point rate hike in July was it's last for the year.

But Grahn calls it 'a jump ball' as to whether Fed officials will tip rates even higher in September.

Musing on the central bank's annual meeting this week in Jackson Hole, bordered by the jagged peaks of the Grand Tetons, Grahn said that what Fed official have been doing over the past several months is similar to "hiking or climbing up one of the Tetons in Wyoming - the higher you get, the less oxygen you have to work with and the more difficult each step becomes. And right now, they're finding themselves in a spot where they're not quite sure if they've reached the peak or if they're sitting at a false summit because all the data around them is turning into this cloudy picture."