Julius Randle throws it down!

The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
Embiid's return didn't offer much promise for 76ers fans.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Cowboys will depend on Cooper Rush and Trey Lance at QB for the rest of the season.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Anthony Richardson has struggled, but so has Joe Flacco, putting Colts head coach Shane Steichen in a tough spot.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.