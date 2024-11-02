Julius Randle with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets
Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 11/01/2024
Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 11/01/2024
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Rudy Gobert has a new deal and no longer shares a frontline with Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here are seven players who could alter the title odds by pushing a favorite over the top or turning an underdog into a real threat.
The NFL specifically forbids players from wearing gear with political statements.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers lineup advice for every game on the Week 9 slate!
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Texans had an ugly night offensively while Aaron Rodgers and the Jets came alive in the second half.
Kirilloff never played more than 88 games in a season during his four-year MLB career.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Guan was struck by a ball during a pro-am event last month.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.