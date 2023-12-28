Julius Randle with the flush

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Nikita Zadorov has been a Vancouver Canuck for nearly a month and says the adjustment has been smooth. Zadorov was a surprising acquisition for the Vancouver Canucks at the end of November, arriving from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. He spent parts of three seasons in Alberta before leaving the team. "It's always great to come in to a team with really high expectations. The boys were rolling before I got here as well," said Za