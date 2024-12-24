Julius Randle with the big dunk

Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Few players were as beloved in MLB as Rickey Henderson.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Dalton Del Don examines some of the most deceiving fantasy stats through 15 weeks of the season ... including Brian Thomas Jr.'s WR16 rank.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?