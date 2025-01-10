Julius Randle with the 2 Pt

Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
The Bison have won those 10 titles over the past 14 seasons.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
In today's edition: The NFL playoffs are set, Wemby reaches 100 career NBA games, "The Frozen Confines," the biggest wave ever surfed, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Rodgers entertained what he would do if the Jets move on while he still itches to play. “Would I be willing to play for another team?” Rodgers considered. “The answer is yes.”
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most importantly: Which arms, including Sasaki, are still available?