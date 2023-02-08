Julius Randle with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

Reporting on Nets and Raptors trade talks involving Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, and draft picks from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
Irving is expected to make his Mavericks debut on Wednesday against Los Angeles Clippers.
Former NBA standout and current television analyst wasn’t shy speaking out about Kyrie Irving.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.
Jessica Pegula wrote a lengthy story in the Players Tribune revealing the health situation of her mother, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another. James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's total of 38,387. The record-breaker could come as early as Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rangers captain Jacob Trouba delivered the hit of the season in an entertaining, high-scoring, fight-filled classic at MSG.
The 32-year old surfer doesn't support eligibility for transgender athletes to compete in women's events.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans
Michael Chandler better watch out with his approach of wanting to deliver excitement when he faces Conor McGregor.
BBC golf stalwart Ken Brown said it looked like they should be doing a barbecue on it. Sir Nick Faldo said he couldn’t understand why you’d want bits of cement on you rather than grass. And appalled golf fans commented that the recent restoration works around the famous St Andrews Swilcan Bridge made the course’s most famous stone feature look like “a DIY patio”.
The pair will be opposing coaches on the television The Ultimate Fighter, before squaring off in the Octagon later this year
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' returns to Amazon Prime Video for a fifth and final season. Here's what to know about the cast, release date, spoilers, and more.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has spent about $1 billion, if not more, on LIV Golf already.
Matthew Tkachuk is averaging almost two points per game since New Year’s Day after notching five Monday.
Check out our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings for the 2023 season.
Hockey fans are mostly united in their disappointment with recent NHL All-Star formats but this season's edition brought criticism from some of the league's players, including Trevor Zegras, who tweeted a snooze emoji during the game.