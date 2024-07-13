Julio Rodríguez's two-run home run (10)
Julio Rodríguez crushes a two-run home run to right field, scoring Mitch Garver to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the 1st
Bronny James made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. The rookie scored eight points, his highest total so far.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism and sued for defamation.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
"This is inexcusable."
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Jaylen Brown is a Finals MVP, but he's not an Olympian.
Dalton Knecht had 20 points and nine rebounds.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.