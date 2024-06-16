Julio Rodríguez's two-run homer (7)
Julio Rodríguez crushes a two-run home run to left-center field, extending the Mariners' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State on Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
"Tank" is back in action Saturday after 14 months outside of the ring and 44 days inside of a cell.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.