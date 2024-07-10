Julio Rodríguez's RBI single

- Advertisement
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz hit a home run into the Allegheny River for the second time in June, and third time this season.
Just split it with 20 friends and it's $1,000 each!
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.
Mbappé will not need surgery to repair his broken nose.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
There were five matches on the Clash at the Castle card, and all of them had championships at stake. CM Punk's interference cost hometown hero Drew McIntyre in the main event.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.