Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners take on CJ Abrams on

Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners defeat CJ Abrams on the Nationals, 9-5
Some of us have never come close to catching a foul ball at a game. This fan got two in a row.
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
Yes, the Phillies have faced a soft schedule. There's still plenty of reason to think they're for real.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
This may be the end for Chusovitina's Olympic career, but she made her mark on the sport.
Dell was one of 10 victims shot outside an Orlando bar on April 28.
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
If a return to the postseason is in the cards, Texas will need to find its groove in the dog days of summer, rather than waiting until the postseason to play its best baseball.
When Hayes arrives this week, although she'll have plenty of familiarizing to do, her core — the players, the most important part of any national team — will largely already be in place.
Also, Shohei Ohtani hit his first walk-off as a Dodger, and Kody Clemens' bat came through for the Phillies.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Sitting last in the AL East with regression throughout the lineup, the Blue Jays will soon have to face the reality of being sellers at this year's trade deadline.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace and the bargain of the offseason.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Richard Globensky will be sentenced in October and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.