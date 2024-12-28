Julian Strawther with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Julian Strawther (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/27/2024
Julian Strawther (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/27/2024
The Nuggets star could easily pass all-time leader Russell Westbrook in the coming years.
Brown getting fired brought back painful memories for Malone, who was fired by the Kings in 2015.
Watson is set to carry cap hits of $72.9 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every game on the Saturday and Sunday slate in Week 17.
The Yahoo Fantasy team gives its most steadfast predictions for fantasy championship week.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Broncos agreed to flex their game against the Chargers to Thursday night ... and lost. Was that the wrong call?
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.