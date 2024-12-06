Julian Phillips rises to block the shot

The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 PPR tight end rankings.
Ryans chided quarterbacks for taking "advantage of the rule where they slide late and they try to get an extra yard."
Christian and Alexis break down Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool. They also react to Christian Pulisic’s continued hot streak and what it may means for the American’s future. Then, Christian and Alexis recap the MLS conference finals and look ahead to an exciting MLS Cup Final. Later, Christian and Alexis run back another rendition of Rápido Reactions.
After triggering several melees over rivalry weekend, flag-planting has become a hot-button issue for conference commissioners — “If you want to plant a flag, you play ‘capture the flag’ or you join the military or you fly to the moon.”
Perez has been Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull Racing since 2021.
Walters was just 5-19 in two seasons.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.