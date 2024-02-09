Julian Champagnie with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby has undergone right elbow surgery and the New York Knicks say the starting forward will miss at least three more weeks. The Knicks said Thursday that Anunoby had a loose bone fragment removed from his elbow in the procedure. They didn't say when it was performed and coach Tom Thibodeau said he didn't know. They added that he would be evaluated in three weeks. Anunoby's acquisition from Toronto sent the Knicks soaring up the standings, as they went 14-2 in January after