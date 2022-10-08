Julia is not organized

Weak cold front will push through overnight, but you will hardly notice it. Clouds are increasing, and clouds at night act as a blanket, and prevent temps from dropping as much. lows will be in the 60s to low 70s. Clouds decrease in the morning with highs in the mid 80s Saturday. Wind becomes NE 10-20 mph. Small craft exercise caution. Cooler Sunday. Lows drop into the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies forecast. Highs near 80 to low 80s. Nice Monday. Increasing humidity Tuesday into Thursday. Tropical moisture from Julia may move into the SW Gulf Wednesday and get pulled Northward ahead of a cold front Thursday. We always watch cold fronts this time of the year for the risk for tropical development along the boundary. If anything develops, it looks like it would stay to our South and move out quickly. This is something to just monitor.