All-Juice Team Sleeper Picks | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson explain why North Carolina State's Chandler Zavala and University of Houston's Tank Dell are this year's sleeper picks.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set more than a decade ago, but a recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
Los Angeles erased two different two-goal deficits while capitalizing on costly Oilers mistakes as the Kings stole Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday night.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,
As Jalen Hurts takes his place as the NFL's highest-paid player, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are left to wonder what might have been.
The five-year, $255 million pact that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agreed to on Monday will have far-reaching effects that extend beyond Philadelphia.
Spieth missed two excellent chances to successfully defend a title for the first time in his career.