Judge sobs and spares 93-year-old man from jail after hearing reason behind his crime

CBC

The RCMP has charged a 33-year-old man from Deer Lake with first-degree murder. (CBC)A 33-year-old man from Deer Lake has been charged with first-degree murder a day after the body of a 69-year-old woman from the same community was found in her home.In a news release on Saturday, the RCMP said the man was arrested Friday afternoon and is related to the victim.The man attended court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.The RCMP labelled the