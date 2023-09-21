Judge sides with educators, puts brakes on legislature’s education overhaul
The plan would have created a Dept. of Education and Workforce taking on many of the powers and responsibilities currently held by the state Board of Education.
The plan would have created a Dept. of Education and Workforce taking on many of the powers and responsibilities currently held by the state Board of Education.
There were rolling closures on downtown Ottawa streets Wednesday as demonstrators marched through the city's core.Wellington Street was closed Wednesday morning between Bank and Elgin streets going in both directions, Metcalfe Street was closed at Queen and Elgin and Bank streets were intermittently closed between Laurier and Wellington as protestors moved around.Around 2 p.m., police posted that streets had all reopened.The protests and counter protests are in relation to the "1 Million March 4
FREDERICTON — As protesters squared off Wednesday outside the legislature over the province's school gender identity policy, Premier Blaine Higgs met with participants on just one side of the divide — those who support his government's restrictions. About 300 people, part of a Canada-wide series of marches, gathered in downtown Fredericton waving signs that read: “Leave our kids alone” and “Safe adults don’t ask children to keep secrets from parents." On the sidewalk across the street, a group o
ATLANTA (AP) — Marc Tyler Nobleman was supposed to talk to kids about the secret co-creator of Batman, with the aim of inspiring young students in suburban Atlanta's Forsyth County to research and write. Then the school district told him he had to cut a key point from his presentation — that the artist he helped rescue from obscurity had a gay son. Rather than acquiesce, he canceled the last of his talks. “We’re long past the point where we should be policing people talking about who they love,”
The union representing frontline education workers in Ontario is calling on Premier Doug Ford to take action after three of its offices in London, Ont. were found vandalized with messages condemning gender ideology in schools.Employees with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said hundreds of stickers with sayings such as 'Keep gender politics out of school' and 'Hands off our kids' were plastered all over their buildings on Tuesday morning. At one building site in east London, the fro
Premier Blaine Higgs and his education minister joined a noisy march against LGBTQ policies in schools on Wednesday, a decision that was quickly denounced by supporters of gay and trans rights.Higgs waded into a crowd of about 250 people on the front lawn of the New Brunswick Legislature, shaking hands with people carrying signs denouncing sex education and LGBTQ rights."Nice to see you," he was heard telling one marcher.One person the premier greeted was holding a sign that said "Stop normalizi
Post-secondary students from two major Saskatoon schools will be centralized to one location sometime in the future — a move that city planners agree with.Saskatchewan announced Wednesday that the more than 10 Saskatchewan Polytechnic buildings, scattered from the city's north to its west end and across the city centre, will be consolidated at Innovation Place on the existing University of Saskatchewan campus.According to Alan Wallace, a planning director at Wallace Insights in Saskatoon, the sc
A school board west of Toronto says it is focused on replenishing resources in its libraries while reviewing training after its so-called "weeding process" was criticized. Last week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote to the Peel District School Board asking it to halt the weeding process — which assesses and removes older books — after concerns were raised that some books were being removed simply because they were published before 2008, based on new equity-focused board guidelines. In resp
Vague legislation and advocacy groups drive book bans
Multiple Lexington County schools were targeted in the threats, according to the sheriff’s department.
New policies requiring schools to notify parents if a student is gender-nonconforming are seeping into campus culture in ways some students find dangerous.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A research institute at Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University threw open its "proverbial doors" last year to the company that owned the doomed Titan submersible, less than a year before the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion while diving to the Titanic shipwreck. Emails obtained by The Canadian Press show officials with Memorial's Fisheries and Marine Institute signed an agreement with OceanGate in December allowing the company to store equipment with the unive
Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sen. Bill Cassidy asked the GAO to investigate how the Education Department is preparing student-loan companies for repayment.
Hundreds of people crowded downtown Montreal Wednesday morning to make their disapproval or support of sex education and LGBTQ rights in Quebec known.Across Canada, backers of the 1 Million March 4 Children urged parents to have their children miss class on Sept. 20 in protest against educating young students about LGBTQ rights at school.In Montreal, the march began near McGill University's Roddick Gates along Sherbrooke Street West, where counter-protesters had arrived an hour earlier.Quebec's
Bakr Miloudi is frustrated with the lack of housing for students at the Université de Moncton, and he knows first hand how difficult it is for international students to land an affordable place to live.Miloudi, who is from Morocco, started his search for an apartment in May, after he learned there would be no available rooms on campus and there was a long waiting list. "There were more than 300 people for just one residence — it's a shame," he said. "Where am I going to live? On the streets?"Mil
Sex Education Trailer - Netflix
MONTREAL — A half-dozen boys from Ukraine who played this year in Quebec City's famed peewee hockey tournament have been sidelined since returning to the province earlier this month to attend high school. The youngsters arrived in Quebec on Sept. 1 but so far have not been able to attend an English high school in the Quebec City area as planned because they don't have provincial Education Department authorization. Sean Bérubé, a Quebec City businessman, helped arrange for the team of 11- and-12-
The fitness studio will provide yoga education to teachers and students at inner city schools in partnership with the Just Keep Livin Foundation.
The couple tied the knot after three years of dating in 2019
Cassidy Hutchinson explains why the then-president said "I’m not wearing this thing" in 2020.
Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo shared new photos of her Rome wedding on her fourth anniversary, revealing Prince Harry's distinct red hair on the front row.