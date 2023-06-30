Judge sends ex-GOP chair Matt Borges to prison for 5 years

A federal judge sentenced the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party to five years in prison on Friday, for his supporting role in a massive dark money corruption enterprise that was run by former House Speaker Larry Householder. Lobbyist Matt Borges had hoped for a 12-month, plus one-day prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge Tim Black delivered the same ominous speech that he had given to Householder the day before and then ordered U.S. Marshals to take him into custody. “We reap what we sow, we sleep in the bed we’ve made, we pay the dues that we have earned,” Black said. “The court and the community’s patience with all of this case … has expired.”