Judge rules Oxford shooter eligible for life without parole; sentencing scheduled for Dec.

The Canadian Press

A member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot was found unconscious by federal agents after he tried to “covertly return” to his home, the FBI said on Friday. Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was taken to a hospital where he remained on Friday, according to the FBI's Tampa office. The FBI did not provide further details about his condition. Authorities had been searching for weeks for Worrell,