Judge orders 'no bond' for 33-year-old man extradited from Minnesota for Omaha man's murder
Kye Moss is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a weapon
Kye Moss is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a weapon
The victim was an 11th grader who dreamed of being an electrician, officials said.
Connor Gibson, 21, will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s an all-out scramble in Atlanta, where former President Donald Trump and his lieutenants in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election are pulling the local district attorney in all directions—chaos that could quickly shift the power dynamic in the coming days.At least two key players, Trump legal advisers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have made a high-stakes gamble by trying to split apart from the rest and aim for a high-speed trial nex
The man is charged with abusive sexual contact on an airplane, prosecutors say.
The celebrities asked for donations to their Maui fund, but were flooded with comments asking why they couldn't use more of their own money instead.
Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he saw his son Urfan Sharif, Sara’s father, soon after he arrived in Jhelum and said he had fled the UK out of ‘fear’.
Rampant – and debunked – conspiracy theories have spread online about the chaotic festival in the Nevada desert
Critics are firing back after he threatened to sue one of his company's most prominent critics.
An 18-year-old is accused of shooting the boy multiple times, police said.
An emotional Enrique Tarrio, 39, tells the court he is "ashamed" of his role in the US Capitol riot.
Former constable Shaun Wheeler admitted two counts of misconduct in public office relating to sexual activity and inappropriate messages.
“We tried to get all the kids,” one person at the park said when bullets started flying.
Toronto police investigators have released a new photo of a man who vanished decades ago in hopes someone might recognize him.Naif Rashid, who also went by "John," went missing on Jan. 15, 1982, according to police.In a Tuesday news release, investigators say they believe Rashid went to the Gasworks Tavern, a bar he often frequented, on the night he disappeared. At the time, the Tavern was located in the Yonge Street and Dundonald Street area. Rashid was born in Israel and immigrated to Canada w
A man who worked as a teacher in New Brunswick and Newfoundand has admitted to committing sex crimes in the Moncton area last year. Stephen Riley Blackwood, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of sexual interference. He appeared in Moncton provincial court by phone. The charges alleged Blackwood directly or indirectly touched people under 16 for a sexual purpose in Moncton and Petitcodiac, N.B., between September and December last year. The details of what Blackwood has admitted are expect
“I never gave up hope,” the man, who was convicted in a 1975 rape case in New York, told a newspaper.
A Georgia man with a suspended license was charged with homicide Tuesday morning after police said he rocketed a Lamborghini Urus into the rear of another car with such force that its driver was ejected, thrown into a light pole and killed.
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Glasgow.
The deceased man had gone to court to get his brother evicted.
Claire Knights was reported missing on August 23 and found dead two days later.
James Watson, 42, was handed a minimum jail term of 15 years in 2022 after being found guilty of killing Rikki Neave when he was aged 13.