Judge in Kohberger case concerned coverage could 'spin out of control'

ABC News

A federal appeals court should pause writer E. Jean Carroll's original defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in order to give him time to invoke an immunity defense, his attorney argued in a hearing Tuesday. It alleges that Trump defamed her in 2019 when he said she was "not my type" and accused her of having a political and financial motive when he denied her rape claim. The judge in the case has ruled the trial is only about money, since a jury established in a related case that Trump was liable for defaming and battering Carroll.