Juan Yepez's RBI double
Juan Yepez drives an RBI double off the wall in center field to drive in a run and cut the Cardinals' lead to one run
The Lakers didn't need a loan, but they did need to get below the second apron. LeBron James to the rescue.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Berry was tabbed to replace Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, but the team is shutting down after Berry's rookie season.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.