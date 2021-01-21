Juan Williams applauds 'emotional, groundbreaking' Harris swearing-in
'The Five' co-host reflects on watching the first woman of color be sworn in as vice president
The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.
Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.
Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.
Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.
The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.
Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.
After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.
The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.
A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favour of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, ruled on Wednesday that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act. The act requires that the contract include warnings explaining how hiring agents causes athletes to forfeit their amateur status. It also requires such contracts to include a disclaimer giving athletes 14 days to cancel. “We are grateful that the court invalidated the contract based on the merits of the case, in line with the clear, relevant requirements under North Carolina law,” Williamson lawyer Jeffrey S. Klein said in a written statement. “The court confirmed that actual facts matter, which hopefully will serve as a cautionary tale for unscrupulous agents looking to prey on student athletes.” Attorney Willie E. Gary, who is part of Ford's legal team, noted that the order “impacts only some of the claims in the North Carolina case.” “Most of the counterclaims remain, and we intend to vigorously pursue them,” he said. "We are also reviewing all options for appeal.” The counterclaims include allegations of tortious interference, or that CAA interfered with the business relationship between Williamson and Prime Sports, as well as unjust enrichment and theft of trade secrets. “Williamson’s new agent should not be able to benefit from Ms. Ford’s considerable efforts,” Gary said. It remains to be seen how the federal ruling affects a separate but related lawsuit filed by Ford in Florida state court seeking damages for breach of contract. Williamson filed the federal lawsuit in North Carolina in June 2019 to terminate a five-year contract with Ford's agency, Prime Sports Marketing, after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC. Attorneys for Ford and Prime Sports had alleged that North Carolina's athlete agent law should not apply to Williamson because Williamson and his family had accepted improper financial benefits while he was still enrolled at Duke. Ford's attorney's filed an affidavit alleging a $400,000 payment was made to Williamson’s family before the former Duke star began his lone college season. Klein asked the court to disregard the affidavit, arguing that the allegations were false, that supporting documents were fraudulent and that the facts in the case remained that Williamson completed his lone season at Duke in good standing and had never been ruled ineligible by the NCAA. The judge agreed, noting that there was no legal basis for the courts to decide whether Williamson had violated NCAA rules. “Defendants have provided no authority, caselaw or otherwise, that suggests that it is for a court to adjudicate the details of a student-athlete’s eligibility under NCAA rules,” Wednesday's ruling stated. “Rather, in applying the statute, it would appear that the Court’s role is to determine whether the student-athlete has been either determined to be or declared ‘permanently ineligible’ by the governing body authorized to do so. Defendants have not alleged that this has occurred.” In the state court case in Florida, Ford’s attorneys have sought to have Williamson, the NBA's 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick, answer questions under oath about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. A Florida appeals court in June granted a stay to pause the proceedings there, shifting the focus to the North Carolina case. Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn’t involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson’s eligibility previously and found no concerns. ___ AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed from Raleigh, North Carolina. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
The Detroit Lions landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search by hiring Dan Campbell. The Lions tweeted a photo of the former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach signing his deal Wednesday, one day after the team formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell signed a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not released. “With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigours of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” team owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.” While Detroit did make Holmes one of four Black general managers in the NFL and team president Rod Wood thanked Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance on Tuesday, the franchise followed a league-wide trend of hiring white head coaches. The Lions were one of seven teams looking for a head coach during this hiring cycle and so far only the New York Jets did not pick a white man. The Jets hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents. Philadelphia and Houston, meanwhile, still have an opening for a head coach. The NFL has just four minority coaches: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Washington's Ron Rivera, Miami's Brian Flores and Saleh, who is the first Muslim American coach in the league. “The issue is not in the sufficiency of numbers; the problem is in the limited number of leadership opportunities given," said Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL. “The disparity in opportunities is mind-boggling. It is unfortunate that the performances of co-ordinators like Eric Bieniemy, Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Leslie Frasier and Joe Woods may not meet what appears as ‘ever-evolving standards’ for becoming a Black head coach in the NFL." The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Campbell, who is from Clifton, Texas, was a standout tight end at Texas A&M and was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1999. He had 91 career receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas, Detroit and New Orleans. Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, is the first former player to lead the franchise since Hall of Famer and two-time NFL champion Joe Schmidt was Detroit's coach from 1967-72. “Dan’s passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process," Lions president Rod Wood said. “When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.” Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia in November. Patricia, a former New England defensive co-ordinator, was 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons as a first-time NFL head coach. The Lions finished 5-11 last season — their 13th season with double-digit losses this century — and have only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the AFC Championship between Bills vs. Chiefs and the NFC Championship between Buccaneers vs. Packers.
Canada Basketball President and CEO Glen Grunwald says he was blindsided by sanctions levied against the program on Wednesday. FIBA fined the Canadian program up to $227,138 and threatened to dock a point in the standings after the team chose not to attend a FIBA AmeriCup qualifier in November on the advice of medical experts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're going to try and be positive. We're going to appeal this because we do think it's unfair and wrong. But we'll play by the rules as they're dictated. And I hope FIBA can be bigger than what they've been here instead of, you know, trying to be strong arming teams to violate public health protocols," Grunwald told CBC Sports. The third and final stage of AmeriCup qualifying is scheduled to be held between Feb. 18-22, with Canada's group — including Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands — playing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The games have no bearing on qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, failing to qualify for the AmeriCup would end Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic bid. Even after missing two games, Canada could still clinch its AmeriCup spot with two wins in February. One victory would still open the door, while two straight losses spells the worst-case scenario. In November, Canada Basketball said it was working with FIBA to reschedule the games it would miss. Grunwald said progress was made on that front in the interim. Just two months later, the 62-year-old former Toronto Raptors executive says the program was surprised by its punishment. "I didn't expect this, actually," Grunwald said. "So then for this to come out of the blue, when I had been advised earlier that if we were not participating because of medical reasons, it would not be any penalties. So, again, very disappointed and a bit disillusioned with the approach." As of publication, FIBA had not responded to a CBC Sports request for comment. In its statement, FIBA said that Canada would only be fined half the amount and would not lose a point if it attends that tournament. If not, those sanctions would remain in place. "It is kind of a threat. We're working really hard and our medical staff has been awesome. One of the great things about the Canadian sport community is we're all working together in this very difficult time," Grunwald said. Head coach Nick Nurse agreed with Grunwald's sentiments about FIBA's sanctions. "I back the decision by Canada Basketball. I think to do what they did, it was all about player safety for us. And we just didn't feel like we could execute it and keep our players as safe as we wanted to at that point which I think is understandable. And then the other side of the coin, it's disappointing that FIBA fines us and docks a point, but that's their stance and they're the governing body. That's the penalty that's been levied on us. We look forward to getting playing hopefully in February and getting on to the Olympic qualifier and going from there," Nurse said. "Think it's unique times that maybe calls for some unique situations but we'll move forward and get ready to play and be excited to play in the next competition." Grunwald added that Canada Basketball is hopeful to participate in that February window and is working with health experts to stiffen protocols from what they were in November. Those measures could include more frequent testing, verification of those tests and longer quarantine periods. The program is working with lawyers to sort out the next step in the appeals process. An official appeal must be filed within the next 14 days. "Ideally we will win the appeal and we won't have to pay it, but if we do have to pay it, I would hope that FIBA contributes that money to COVID-19 front line workers and other people that are working in this area where they really do need support instead of pocketing the cash," Grunwald said. Canada currently sits 1-1 after splitting a pair with the Dominican in Feb. 2020. Games against Cuba and the Virgin Islands had been scheduled for November, with the same opponents set for Feb. 2021. The top three teams in each group qualify for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.
The departures include the team's leading tackler and leading rusher.
TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady drops back in the pocket he has a bunch of options to attack opposing defences, including a talented collection of receivers that's possibly the best he's played with in more than a decade — maybe even his entire career. For starters, Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving, Chris Godwin is a prime target with exceptional hands, and Rob Gronkowski is one of the most prolific tight ends of all time. Don't forget Antonio Brown, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at midseason and has contributed to the team’s run to Sunday’s NFC championship game at Green Bay. Tight end Cameron Brate has been a trusted and dependable playmaker for Brady, too. Then there’s Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson, a couple of late-round draft picks roughly half the age of the 43-year-old quarterback. Johnson’s acrobatic 15-yard catch on third-and-11 and Miller’s 29-yard reception on third-and-5 helped Brady position the Bucs for a fourth-quarter field goal that put Tampa Bay ahead for good in last week’s 30-20 divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints. “He sees those guys work so hard on the practice field and he’s got a great rapport with all of them, especially Scotty,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Tyler, very few guys can twist and turn and make that catch. Tom put it out there and he knew Tyler could make that catch. He’s got a great, great future.” Throw in running back Ronald Jones — as well as Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy, a pair of veterans brought in to bolster depth at the position — and the Bucs have assembled the best group of playmakers Brady has had to work with since 2007, when he was teamed with Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss in New England. Without the benefit of normal off-season workouts or preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brady and his receivers gradually developed a close relationship and Tampa Bay’s offence has really taken off during the six-game winning streak the Bucs (13-5) will take to Lambeau Field this weekend. “I think we’ve certainly come a long way. I think we’re just going to keep improving. The more we’re together, the more we’re talking about football, the more we’re trying to be on the same page, the better it is,” said Brady, who threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. “It’s a complex game. There’s a lot of moving parts, there’s a lot of co-ordination involved between a lot of different positions. .... The more that I’ve been around Mike, Chris, Antonio, Scooter (Miller), Tyler, Mick (Jaydon Mickens) — the better it gets,” Brady said. “The tight end position, I’ve been around Gronk for a long time. I know exactly what he’s thinking, how he looks. Cam is a pretty easy guy to get up to speed with, too. We’re just going to keep trying to make improvements.” Brady threw for just 199 yards a week ago, yet showed how much trust he's developed in his playmakers across the board. He spread 18 completions against the Saints among nine different receivers, none of whom were targeted more than seven times. Evans’ only reception went for a 3-yard touchdown. Brown’s lone catch produced a first down, as did the key plays Miller and Johnson delivered in the fourth quarter. One of Fournette’s team-leading five receptions out of the backfield produced a 6-yard TD that erased a 20-13 deficit in the third quarter. The speedy Miller, 23, was a sixth-round draft pick out of Bowling Green in 2019. Johnson, a 22-year-old rookie from Minnesota, was a fifth-rounder who only had 12 receptions during the regular season. The young receivers very well may be called on again against the Packers, with Brown listed day to day with a knee injury. “That’s what it’s all about. You get your opportunities, you’ve got to make the best of them,” Arians said. “You don’t know when they’re coming, and (last week) Scotty jumped out there. It was really a play designed for Antonio, but Scotty ran a great route. Tyler makes a great catch,” Arians added. “It’s everybody just doing their job. ... All we’ve got to do is do our job. We’re good enough to beat anybody.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
Everyone will again be watching the vote totals for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but the math says no candidate is likely to be voted in.
Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."
Kyrie Irving has arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.