Juan Williams applauds 'emotional, groundbreaking' Harris swearing-in

Canada Basketball President and CEO Glen Grunwald says he was blindsided by sanctions levied against the program on Wednesday. FIBA fined the Canadian program up to $227,138 and threatened to dock a point in the standings after the team chose not to attend a FIBA AmeriCup qualifier in November on the advice of medical experts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're going to try and be positive. We're going to appeal this because we do think it's unfair and wrong. But we'll play by the rules as they're dictated. And I hope FIBA can be bigger than what they've been here instead of, you know, trying to be strong arming teams to violate public health protocols," Grunwald told CBC Sports. The third and final stage of AmeriCup qualifying is scheduled to be held between Feb. 18-22, with Canada's group — including Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands — playing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The games have no bearing on qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, failing to qualify for the AmeriCup would end Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic bid. Even after missing two games, Canada could still clinch its AmeriCup spot with two wins in February. One victory would still open the door, while two straight losses spells the worst-case scenario. In November, Canada Basketball said it was working with FIBA to reschedule the games it would miss. Grunwald said progress was made on that front in the interim. Just two months later, the 62-year-old former Toronto Raptors executive says the program was surprised by its punishment. "I didn't expect this, actually," Grunwald said. "So then for this to come out of the blue, when I had been advised earlier that if we were not participating because of medical reasons, it would not be any penalties. So, again, very disappointed and a bit disillusioned with the approach." As of publication, FIBA had not responded to a CBC Sports request for comment. In its statement, FIBA said that Canada would only be fined half the amount and would not lose a point if it attends that tournament. If not, those sanctions would remain in place. "It is kind of a threat. We're working really hard and our medical staff has been awesome. One of the great things about the Canadian sport community is we're all working together in this very difficult time," Grunwald said. Head coach Nick Nurse agreed with Grunwald's sentiments about FIBA's sanctions. "I back the decision by Canada Basketball. I think to do what they did, it was all about player safety for us. And we just didn't feel like we could execute it and keep our players as safe as we wanted to at that point which I think is understandable. And then the other side of the coin, it's disappointing that FIBA fines us and docks a point, but that's their stance and they're the governing body. That's the penalty that's been levied on us. We look forward to getting playing hopefully in February and getting on to the Olympic qualifier and going from there," Nurse said. "Think it's unique times that maybe calls for some unique situations but we'll move forward and get ready to play and be excited to play in the next competition." Grunwald added that Canada Basketball is hopeful to participate in that February window and is working with health experts to stiffen protocols from what they were in November. Those measures could include more frequent testing, verification of those tests and longer quarantine periods. The program is working with lawyers to sort out the next step in the appeals process. An official appeal must be filed within the next 14 days. "Ideally we will win the appeal and we won't have to pay it, but if we do have to pay it, I would hope that FIBA contributes that money to COVID-19 front line workers and other people that are working in this area where they really do need support instead of pocketing the cash," Grunwald said. Canada currently sits 1-1 after splitting a pair with the Dominican in Feb. 2020. Games against Cuba and the Virgin Islands had been scheduled for November, with the same opponents set for Feb. 2021. The top three teams in each group qualify for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.