Juan Toscano-Anderson with an assist vs the Portland Trail Blazers

VanVleet spoke about the impact Toronto's home crowd can have on games and how the team's performance can affect the atmosphere inside Scotiabank Arena.
Heat’s Tyler Herro nears a rare feat
Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers said nobody fears LeBron James
Boston's All-Star guard wanted to know why his name was popping up in trade rumors. It prompted a three-way call with Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum.
After four solid seasons with Phoenix, Mikal Bridges was regarded as a nice 3-and-D player. But the Nets believed he could be more, and their faith is being rewarded with All-Star-level play.
The Clippers All-Star's knee buckled while landing on a rebound.
The Miami Heat’s roster is as healthy as it has been all season and that has forced Erik Spoelstra to make tough rotation decisions that have diminished Victor Oladipo’s role.
The Los Angeles Clippers may be without All-Star Paul George to start the postseason. The team said Wednesday that George has a sprained right knee and he will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. The Clippers began the day in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record.
Joel Embiid passed Nikola Jokic for the best odds to win NBA MVP.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and his wife, Shashana, are expecting another baby a year after the birth of their son, Tiger.
Shaquille O'Neal left fans worried after he shared a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on Sunday
Michael Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin. “Four years ago, Michael Jordan sold a stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a Gabe Plotkin-led group,” Jump Management, which is Michael Jordan’s family office, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George went down under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg. George had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assist
Golden State Warriors (37-36, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (36-36, seventh in the Western Conference)Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference play Wednesday.The Mavericks have gone 27-22 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is last in the Western Conference scoring 42.3 points per game in the paint.The Warriors are 24-20 in Western Conference play. Golden State leads the league with 29.
TORONTO (AP) — Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists in his first NBA game back home in Canada, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114 on Wednesday night to snap their home winning streak at seven. Myles Turner scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 15 and Buddy Hield had 13 for the Pacers, who swept the three-game season series between the teams. Canadian-born players Mathurin, Nembhard and Oshae Brissett all started for Indiana as the Raptors celebrated
Karl-Anthony Towns has not played since suffering a calf strain on November 28, but both he and Anthony Edwards could return on Wednesday.
The Miami Heat’s important homestand begins Wednesday with a tough test against the New York Knicks and the surging Julius Randle.
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is closing in on Donovan Mitchell’s NBA rookie record for 3-point goals in a season.
Phoenix Suns (38-33, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-37, 11th in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Los Angeles Lakers after Devin Booker scored 46 points in the Suns' 124-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.The Lakers are 4-9 in division play. Los Angeles is 15-31 against opponents with a winning record.The Suns are 9-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix scores 113.4 points while outscoring o
The Grizzlies All-Star returned to the team after nine games missed.