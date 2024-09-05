Juan Soto's two-run homer (38)

- Advertisement
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Imanaga added another sensational effort to his remarkable rookie campaign.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees' closer problem with Clay Holmes, Shohei Ohtani returning to Anaheim, Ben Joyce throwing 105.5 and Justin Verlander’s quest for 300 career wins.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season by failing to hit one on Tuesday.
Any honest Rookie of the Year debate is over. The entrenchment isn’t helping anyone.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
The Broncos want Surtain on their team for a long time.
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Houston Astros being in great shape for a World Series title run, the Phillies-Braves being one of the best rivalries in baseball, the Yankees struggles and the Brewers in cruise control.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 half-PPR flex rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.