Juan Soto's three-run homer

Damian Lillard said Friday he has not requested a trade but wants the Portland Trail Blazers to be more urgent in their pursuit of a championship. The All-Star guard added that he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him. Lillard praised Portland as a great city with great fans and said there is pride that the organization is a perennial playoff team. “It’s a lot of positive,” Lillard said. “But I just think we’ve reached