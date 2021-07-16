Juan Soto's three-run homer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Juan Soto crushes a three-run homer to right field, his 12th of the season, tying the game up at three in the bottom of the 1st inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories