Juan Soto's solo home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Juan Soto launches a solo home run to left field, extending the Nationals' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 6th
Juan Soto launches a solo home run to left field, extending the Nationals' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 6th
Charlie Montoyo will serve his one-game suspension on Thursday against the Twins.
Teams with run differentials like the 2021 Blue Jays don't miss the playoffs. Ever.
Tim Anderson put the White Sox on the board immediately, and the team never looked back.
Jack Eichel is not willing to undergo the fusion surgery the Sabres are recommending.
"This was the next step in starting my future."
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise, was playing in the celebrity portion of the Ryder Cup on Thursday.
Derrick Henry expected the record might eventually fall, saying, "Florida boys are different."
A win against the Twins tonight will push the Blue Jays into a tie with the Yankees for the second wild-card spot.
Stephanie Labbé, whose heroics in goal helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, says she could not train for part of the Games because of "high levels of anxiety and multiple panic attacks." The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., who has shared her mental health struggles in the past, has opened up again to publicize FIFPRO’s “Are You Ready To Talk” — a mental health awareness program from the organization representing 65,000 pro footballers worldwide. A rib injury forced Labbé out of Can
As Alberta struggles through a fourth wave of COVID-19, doctors and specialists are begging the province's two NHL clubs to not fill their rinks with fans.
The Warriors are one of three NBA teams with players facing vaccine mandates.
"It was a weak move, to be honest," said Kiermaier, who stole a Blue Jays data card on Monday.
"Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years."
Still a good dog.
The Timberwolves abruptly fired their top basketball executive days before training camp. A report late Wednesday explains why.
Evander Kane's tumultuous off-season continues with new allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery surfacing this week.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam is more than a little excited to be roaming the streets of Toronto again.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
The NFL doesn't seem swayed by overwhelming feedback against its taunting emphasis.