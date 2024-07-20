Juan Soto's Little League home run

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Voters had a hard time predicting who will finish behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss in the conference.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
There was no doubt about this one.
The national anthem was, well, interesting on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
That's a new one.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.