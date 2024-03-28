Juan Soto throws out Mauricio Dubón trying to score
Juan Soto throws out Mauricio Dubón attempting to score, keeping the score at 5-4 in the bottom of the 9th inning
Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Owning a soccer club is hitting Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) to 10.
Recently he noticed a curious bump that was hindering his swing and causing some discomfort.
A for effort, D for execution.
Jake Allen loved being a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The hockey-mad market, the crackling Bell Centre on a Saturday night, the Original Six franchise's iconic logo. The 33-year-old goaltender is also realistic. With the Canadiens still in full rebuild mode — and two young netminders in Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ready for more playing time — Allen could see the writing on the wall. Desperate for help in their own crease, the New Jersey Devils asked Montreal about the veteran's ava
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
The family of Bob Murdoch says the two-time Stanley Cup champion suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Boston University CTE Center researchers made the diagnosis after Murdoch died in August at age 76. The foundation added Murdoch's widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness around the long-term effects of repetitive blows to
Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda has shared why his son won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.
TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association's joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period. The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators. The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in Decemb
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ivan Fedotov has had his contract in Russia’s KHL terminated by CSKA Moscow, a move that could potentially pave the way for him to join the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. CSKA announced the abrupt termination Thursday with one year remaining on it, saying it keeps his KHL rights and “the club thanks Ivan Fedotov and wishes him good luck in further career.” Messages sent to Fedotov's agent and Flyers general manager Danny Briere seeking comment were not immediately returned. Fedot
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to a contract with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The 23-year-old Rees-Zammit, one of the best wingers in rugby, announced in January that he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He’s projected as a returner/running ba
Where does your MLB team rank ahead of Opening Day? USA TODAY Sports breaks down all 30.