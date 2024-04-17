Juan Soto throws out Kevin Kiermaier at second
Juan Soto makes a strong throw to second base to throw out Kevin Kiermaier attempting to turn a single into a double
Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson has provided so many memorable moments during his decade-plus run as Stephen Curry's Splash Brother running mate for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The Game 6 heroics. The scores of 3-pointers. The shut-down defense against some of the game's top scorers. Those were all distant memories as Thompson had one of his worst games ever at a big moment, missing all 10 shots he took Tuesday night in a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tourname
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will not tire of seeing their sleepy left-hander Yusei Kikuchi perform as he did against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Kikuchi (1-1), who claimed last fall after a late-season win that he sleeps 13 to 14 hours the night before a start, spearheaded the Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory against the Yankees (12-6). He struck out nine and allowed only a run on four hits and a walk in a masterful 94-pitch outing as Toronto (10-8) won its season-high fourth in a row, while
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
TORONTO — Jontay Porter has been banned from the NBA for life. The former Toronto Raptors backup centre's punishment was announced on Wednesday after the NBA completed its investigation into gambling allegations against Porter. The league found that Porter violated its rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games. All three are prohibited under the NBA's collective bargaining agr
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
Star forward Alex Ovechkin thanked the Philadelphia Flyers after they pulled their goalie, clearing the path for an odd, empty-net, game-winning score that clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Capitals.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Three of the Western Conference playoff series have yet to be determined. How the NHL's tiebreaker procedure could determine the matchups.
The number one draft pick set the bar for high fashion at Monday's event in Brooklyn, ushering in a new era of potential luxury dealmaking for female players.
Auston Matthews is on the verge of entering rarefied air in pursuit of 70 goals this season. Matthews is currently one goal shy of the mark, with his Toronto Maple Leafs having two games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Toronto plays the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, both on the road. The 70-goal mark has been reached 14 times by eight different players, with three players having reached the threshold multiple times: Wayne Gretzky (four), Brett Hu
The Vancouver-based brand will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies and their media appearances.
Still months away from the highly-anticipated Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout. Here is the latest news surrounding the bout.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.